Melton is in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Suns on Thursday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Melton will enter the Warriors' starting lineup for the first time this season while Al Horford reverts to a bench role. Melton has scored in double digits in each of his last five outings, and since the new year he has averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.4 steals over 22.6 minutes per game.