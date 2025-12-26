Melton chipped in 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 victory over the Mavericks.

Melton delivered a season-high scoring night in a Christmas Day win after struggling to make much of an impact recently, entering the game averaging 3.4 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 rebounds on 14.3 percent shooting in 17.2 minutes over his previous five contests. He'll look to build on the performance as the Warriors head into a busy stretch with back-to-back games Sunday against the Raptors and Monday against the Nets.