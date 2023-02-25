DiVincenzo finished Friday's 116-101 win over the Rockets with 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes.

Making his third consecutive start while Andrew Wiggins (personal) remains away from the team, DiVincenzo bounced back nicely from a five-point showing in 24 minutes in the Warriors' blowout loss to the Lakers a night earlier. Head coach Steve Kerr has said that Wiggins remains without a timetable for a return, and with Stephen Curry's (lower leg) return date also hazy, DiVincenzo could continue to pick up additional starts to go along with elevated minutes. Through 10 appearances in February, DiVincenzo is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 treys, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26.8 minutes while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.