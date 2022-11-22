Kuminga will start Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Kuminga gets a rare start Monday night with the Warriors electing to give most of the starting five a night to rest. This marks his first start since Nov. 4 against New Orleans when he dropped 18 points to go with four boards, two assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes.
