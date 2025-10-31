Kuminga produced 24 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and five turnovers in 34 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 loss to the Bucks.

This was a nice bounce-back performance from Kuminga, who was held to just nine points on 4-11 shooting his last time out. Aside from Tuesday's lackluster performance, Kuminga has looked good this season, posting averages of 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 triples per contest on 55/45/83 shooting splits. That has him operating with mid-round value on the year, so he should be rostered in all leagues.