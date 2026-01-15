Kuminga officially requested a trade out of Golden State on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The writing has been on the wall for a long time now. Jan. 15 is the first day he's eligible to be traded, and Kuminga and his agent aren't looking to waste any time after he recently fell out of Golden State's rotation -- he hasn't seen action in the past 13 games. Kuminga has a $24.3 million team option for next season, which means his contract can be used as an expiring deal, and it will be interesting to see what his market looks like.