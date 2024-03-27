Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Kuminga was questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to left knee soreness, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set. Gary Payton and Moses Moody are candidates to see increased run against Orlando.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Poor shooting display Friday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Pops for team-high 26•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Goes for 23 points in win•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Leads Warriors in scoring•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Scores team-high 22 points•