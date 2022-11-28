Poole notched 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 137-114 win over Minnesota.

Poole scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half and went 6-for-10 from the field before halftime. It was his first time scoring more than 20 points as a reserve since Oct. 29. Even with Sunday's strong performance, he's made just 37.9 percent of his shots and 21.7 percent of his three-point tries over the last seven games.