Thompson supplied 12 points (5-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson shot just 36.9 percent from the field in the finals, but is nonetheless a champion. Concluding his triumphant return after missing two years with injuries, Thompson earns his fourth ring alongside Draymond Green and Stephen Curry -- tied with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili for the most of any great trio in NBA history.