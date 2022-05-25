Thompson notched 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Thompson has struggled to become a factor in the current series against the Mavericks and has surpassed the 15-point mark just once in four games. What's even more worrisome is the fact that he's shooting just 34.2 percent from three-point range over his last 10 games.