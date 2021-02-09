Thompson (Achilles) recently shed his walking boot and remains on schedule in his recovery, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Thompson continues to take steps in the right direction, though he's far from being cleared to make a return. Still, it's good to see the All-Star guard make steady progress after suffering another devastating injury.
