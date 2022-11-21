Thompson (rest) will not take the floor Monday against the Pelicans, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

As expected, Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back set Monday. He is joined by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as out due to rest, while Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are also questionable for rest purposes. With the Warriors set to be short-staffed, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Donte DiVincenzo should take on most of the backcourt minutes. Thompson is expected to return for the Warriors' next game Wednesday against the Clippers.