Thompson produced 32 points (12-25 FG, 8-16 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 victory over the Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Thompson exploded for his third 30-plus point game of the postseason and led the Warriors to a critical Game 5 win. Across 16 playoff contests, the sharpshooter has averaged 19.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.1 minutes per game.