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Porzingis (back) has been cleared to play Monday against Dallas.

Porzingis was added to the injury report as probable leading up to tipoff, and he's since been given the green light to take the court. He'll be a candidate to start Monday, with both Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) out.

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