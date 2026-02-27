Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic.
Porzingis practiced Friday, which is an encouraging sign as he aims to finish a three-game absence. If the star big man is able to play Saturday, fewer minutes would be available for Al Horford at center.
More News
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Out two more games•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Probable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Comes off bench in Dubs debut•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go Thursday•