default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Porzingis has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game due to an illness.

Porzingis isn't feeling 100 percent and will likely need to get through his pregame routine before an official decision is made on his status for Sunday's game. If he's out, that will open up more minutes for Gui Santos, Al Horford and Quinten Post.

More News