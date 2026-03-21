Porzingis is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to lower-back soreness, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis was seen grabbing at his lower back before exiting to the locker room in the second quarter. If he's unable to return during the second half, Malevy Leons and Omer Yurtseven are candidates to see increased burn the rest of the way.