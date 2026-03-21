Leons hurt his wrist toward the end of Friday's 115-101 loss to the Pistons, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports. He finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes.

Leons will see how his wrist feels in the morning, though it wouldn't be shocking to see him end up on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Hawks. If the 26-year-old forward is forced to miss time, Gui Santos and Gary Payton would likely see a slight bump in playing time.