Porter (foot) is available for Thursday's Game 6 against the Celtics.

As expected, Porter is good to go for Game 6 despite his continued presence on the Warriors' injury report. He'll remain in the starting lineup and should be available for his usual workload as the Warriors look to capture another NBA title. So far this series, Porter is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 17.8 minutes per contest.