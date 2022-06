Porter (foot) will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on Friday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Porter continues to battle a sore left foot throughout the Finals, but he's yet to miss any time and has played at least 20 minutes in two of the first three games of the series. However, the veteran forward hasn't been overly effective over the last two contests, totaling just nine points, five assists and four rebounds after scoring 12 points in Game 1.