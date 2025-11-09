Warriors' Stephen Curry: Iffy for Sunday
Curry (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Curry is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to illness. If the superstar point guard is ultimately ruled out, Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer and Will Richard are candidates for increased playing time against Indiana.
