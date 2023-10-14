Curry put up 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot over 21 minutes Friday in a 129-125 preseason victory against the Lakers.

After playing 13 minutes in the Warriors' preseason opener last Saturday, Curry worked up to 21 minutes Friday and looked like he was in midseason form. The veteran sharpshooter was efficient both from the field and the charity stripe and unsurprisingly chipped in a pair of treys. Curry hasn't played more than 64 games in a season since 2018-19, but when healthy he ranks among the top players in fantasy for his ability to stuff the stat sheet with elite scoring and triples along with a healthy amount of boards and assists.