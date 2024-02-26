Curry produced 20 points (6-19 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound and four assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 loss to the Nuggets.

The future Hall of Famer had drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight games coming into Sunday, but he couldn't find his range against Denver's defense. Curry has still failed to score at least 15 points only once in February, averaging 28.3 points, 5.6 threes, 5.3 assists, 3.9 boards and 0.8 steals over his last 12 games.