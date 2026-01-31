Sarr closed with 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 142-111 loss to the Lakers.

Sarr was efficient from inside the arc but struggled from downtown, and he has shot just 26.3 percent from three-point range over his last five outings. Still, the second-year center finished as Washington's second-leading scorer and has reached the 15-point mark in eight straight games. He also chipped in at least five assists for the first time since Nov. 8, and he has dished out five-plus dimes six times this season.