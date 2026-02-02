This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Alex Sarr: Available for Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sarr (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Sarr is no longer appearing on the injury report after missing Sunday's game against the Kings. With this news, Marvin Bagley will likely retreat to the second unit after a productive 19-minute stint Sunday.