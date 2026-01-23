Sarr closed with 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Sarr put together a full stat line Thursday, and he came two boards short of his 10th double-double of the year. The 2024 No. 1 overall is improving his efficiency during his second season, averaging 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 27.4 minutes per tilt while shooting 50.0 percent from the field over 11 games this month.