Sarr (foot) didn't participate in Saturday's scrimmage but is expected to ramp up to full contact in the coming days, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Sarr has been limited in training camp thus far while working his way back from surgery he underwent in mid-June to repair a fractured right foot. The big man is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, though it's unclear how active he'll be during the preseason. Over 48 regular-season games in 2025-26, he averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 27.2 minutes per contest.