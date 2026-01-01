Sarr registered 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 win over the Bucks.

The second-year center grabbed his eighth double-double of the season, and his second in seven games since returning from an adductor strain. over that stretch, Sarr is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 boards, 3.0 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.0 threes in only 25.4 minutes a contest, giving him an even higher ceiling once the Wizards let him start getting the 30-plus minutes he was seeing in November prior to the injury.