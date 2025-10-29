Sarr supplied 31 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 139-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Sarr led the Wizards in both points and rebounds en route to his second double-double in four regular-season games. The second-year big man's 31 points also marked his second career outing scoring at least 30. Additionally, he led Washington in blocks, racking up multiple swats for the third consecutive contest. He's averaging 19.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 27.8 minutes per contest.