Sarr amassed 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Hornets.

The second-year center scored at least 15 points for a fifth straight game while recording at least one steal and one block in a third straight. Sarr has put together a solid January as he continues to emerge as a core piece of the Wizards' rebuild, averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals over 12 games this month.