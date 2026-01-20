Sarr produced 28 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Clippers.

Sarr knocked down multiple triples for the first time since Jan. 6 en route to a team-high 28 points, albeit in a losing effort. The second-year center also chipped in multiple steals for the seventh time this season, matching his season high. Sarr has scored at least 16 points in four of his last five games, averaging 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 25.6 minutes per tilt over that stretch.