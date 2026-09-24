Sarr will be a partial participant when training camp begins as he continues his recovery from surgery to repair a fractured right foot,Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

General manager Will Dawkins said Thursday that Sarr is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, so the limited workload to begin camp appears precautionary. Sarr underwent surgery in mid-June, and his progress during the preseason will be worth monitoring, but there currently doesn't appear to be significant concern about his availability for Opening Night.