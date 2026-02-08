site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Alex Sarr: Listed questionable for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sarr (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus Miami.
Sarr remains day-to-day after missing the front end of this back-to-back set Saturday against Brooklyn. The Wizards could be very thin up front, as Tristan Vukcevic (knee) is also questionable.
