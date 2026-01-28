This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Alex Sarr: Listed questionable for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sarr (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Sarr was unable to practice Wednesday and may end up being a game-time decision. Marvin Bagley (back) remains out for the Wizards, so the team could give Skal Labissiere a look after he signed a 10-day contract Wednesday.