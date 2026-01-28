default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sarr (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Sarr was unable to practice Wednesday and may end up being a game-time decision. Marvin Bagley (back) remains out for the Wizards, so the team could give Skal Labissiere a look after he signed a 10-day contract Wednesday.

More News