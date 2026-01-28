Sarr (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Robbins notes that a bug is going around the locker room. At least for now, Sarr can be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks, which just happens to be the front end of a back-to-back set. The Wizards could rely on small-ball lineups if Sarr can't play, as Marvin Bagley (back) and Tristan Vukcevic (hamstring) have been banged up.