This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Alex Sarr: Remains out for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Sarr (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Sarr hasn't take the court since Feb. 8 due to a right hamstring strain, and the last report on Feb. 26 was that he was considered week-to-week. For now, consider him doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.