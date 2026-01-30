Sarr produced 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 win over Milwaukee.

Sarr dominated the boards for the Wizards and secured seven of his 17 rebounds on the offensive glass. He also enjoyed an efficient shooting night, resulting in his second consecutive double-double. While Sarr wasn't able to replicate the six blocks he recorded Tuesday against the Blazers, he swatted away two more shots Thursday, tying Bilal Coulibaly for the team high in blocks.