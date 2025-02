Sarr (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Brooklyn, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Sarr will miss his second consecutive contest Monday, marking his 10th absence due to a left ankle sprain over the Wizards' last 12 outings. With the rookie big man sidelined, Richaun Holmes and Tristan Vukcevic are candidates for an uptick in playing time.