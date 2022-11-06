Beal entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and won't be available Sunday for the Wizards' game against the Grizzlies.

Though the NBA's current guidelines for players in the COVID-19-related protocols allow for quicker returns to action than in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Beal may end up missing two games even if he's experiencing limited or no symptoms of the virus. After Sunday's contest, the Wizards will complete the second half of a back-to-back set Monday in Charlotte, so Beal could have a tough time gaining clearance in the next 24 hours in order to be available against the Hornets. Following the back-to-back set, the Wizards have off for two days before returning to action Thursday at home versus the Mavericks.