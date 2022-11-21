Beal sustained a quadriceps injury late in Sunday's win over the Hornets, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Beal led the Wizards in playing time Sunday, as he tallied 26 points (11-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, five steals and four rebounds in 41 minutes. However, he took a knee to the quad late in the matchup and will be further evaluated by the team's medical staff. It's unclear whether the issue will impact his availability for Wednesday's matchup against Miami.