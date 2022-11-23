Beal (quadriceps) partially participated in Wednesday's shootaround, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Beal remains questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami, but it's somewhat encouraging that he was able to get some work in during the Wizards' morning shootaround. Jordan Goodwin and Will Barton are candidates to see increased run if Beal is unable to suit up against the Heat.
