Beal (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Beal took a knee to the quad late in Sunday's win over the Hornets. With Monte Morris (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) also questionable, Washington could be especially shorthanded. An absence from Beal could result in more minutes for Jordan Goodwin, Will Barton and potentially even Johnny Davis.