Beal (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Beal took a knee to the quad late in Sunday's win over the Hornets. With Monte Morris (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) also questionable, Washington could be especially shorthanded. An absence from Beal could result in more minutes for Jordan Goodwin, Will Barton and potentially even Johnny Davis.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Dealing with quad issue•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong all-around game in return•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Officially off injury report•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ruled out Sunday•