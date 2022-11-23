Beal (quadriceps) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Beal remains listed as questionable for the contest, so there's a chance he'll take the floor against Miami after he was able to participate in Wednesday's shootaround in some capacity. However, if Washington opts to give Beal the night off so the quad contusion can heal, Jordan Goodwin and Will Barton would be in line for increased roles in the Wizards' backcourt.