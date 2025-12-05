Whitmore is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to illness.

Whitmore has stepped into a sizeable role off the bench recently as the Wizards work through injuries to Tre Johnson (hip), Corey Kispert and, more recently, Bilal Coulibaly (oblique). All three have been ruled out for Saturday, and Khris Middleton (knee) is questionable, which means Whitmore could see an expanded role if available.