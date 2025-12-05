Wizards' Cam Whitmore: Battling illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whitmore is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to illness.
Whitmore has stepped into a sizeable role off the bench recently as the Wizards work through injuries to Tre Johnson (hip), Corey Kispert and, more recently, Bilal Coulibaly (oblique). All three have been ruled out for Saturday, and Khris Middleton (knee) is questionable, which means Whitmore could see an expanded role if available.
More News
-
Wizards' Cam Whitmore: Posts 17 points in win•
-
Wizards' Cam Whitmore: Drops a donut in win•
-
Wizards' Cam Whitmore: Drops an efficient 13 in loss•
-
Wizards' Cam Whitmore: Scores 11 points off bench•
-
Wizards' Cam Whitmore: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Wizards' Cam Whitmore: Puts up 19 points in loss•