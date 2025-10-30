The Wizards have exercised Whitmore's rookie option for the 2026-27 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Whitmore is one of six Wizards to have their option exercised, joining Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, AJ Johnson and Kyshawn George. This Washington roster contains a lot of young players, and the front office is making it very evident they want to move forward and build with these pieces as they look to the future.