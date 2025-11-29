McCollum ended with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 119-86 loss to the Pacers.

Fresh off a season-high 46 points in a win over the Hawks, McCollum came crashing back to earth Friday. In fact, his 11 points were the lowest he has scored in his past six games, continuing a season that has been full of ups and downs. Through 18 games, the veteran is averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes per contest.