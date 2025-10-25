McCollum contributed just six points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one steal and two turnovers in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Mavericks.

The 34-year-old veteran has gotten off to a horrendous start in Washington this season, converting just 27.3 percent of his shot attempts, while being held to single digits in the scoring department in back-to-back games. He's losing touches to Kyshawn George and Khris Middleton, and even Alex Sarr had more shot attempts (10) than McCollum on Friday night, so he needs to do a better job of asserting himself in the offense.