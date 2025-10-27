Wizards' Corey Kispert: Scoreless in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kispert missed his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 139-113 loss to the Hornets, but he recorded a steal and a rebound across 20 minutes.
Kispert was unable to score off the bench Sunday, which is concerning given that three-point shooting is his primary role. While his role may have been reduced as a result of game script, the benches also cleared in the fourth quarter, a scenario where Kispert needs to produce more. His next opportunity is Tuesday against the 76ers.
