Gafford totaled 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-5 FT) and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss to Indiana.

Gafford was efficient and productive in a small workload. While the Wizards opted to stick with small ball, Gafford still co-led the bench unit in scoring. Friday marked his first contest without a block this season, but he'll look to return to the swats column versus Boston on Sunday.