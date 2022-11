Avdija provided 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Heat.

Avdija fell just one rebound shy of his first triple-double and turned in an efficient shooting night. He's looked sharp of late, scoring in double figures in six of his last seven matchups, and he recorded his first double-double of the 2022-23 season Sunday against the Hornets.